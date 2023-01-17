Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed, Chairman of Oman's Shura Council discuss enhancing cooperation

Heavy turbulence is standard in the Himalayan country, where airlines fly to remote hilly towns and mountains shrouded in clouds
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met with Sheikh Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Oman's Shura Council, at Za’abeel Palace.
Welcoming the Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE and Oman, under the leadership and guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, continue to strengthen their ties of friendship.
The two leaders explored avenues to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Oman in ways that will serve the interests of the two countries and strengthen security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.
Sheikh Khalid conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Haitham to the leadership, government and people of the UAE. He said the UAE and Oman share strong bonds of friendship rooted in deep historical ties. The expansion of cultural, social and economic cooperation between the two countries demonstrates the strength of the friendship between the two countries.
The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; and Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; and several senior officials.
