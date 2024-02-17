From Russia to Japan to UAE: An honour to participate at Sharjah Light Festival, artists say

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 1:14 PM

It’s a prestigious moment for Amin Sammakieh, a Labanese-British artist and founder of Plan A Creative, who participated in the prestigious Sharjah Light Festival. For years, he eagerly anticipated this opportunity to showcase his creativity on a grand scale.

Sammakieh has left his mark on various monuments across the region, contributing his expertise to illuminating buildings with captivating content. Having previously participated in light festivals in Russia and Japan, he expressed his deep honour in being part of this renowned event. “It's an honour to be here at the festival. I have been looking at the festival closely for years and now, I finally get to illuminate one of the most attractive monuments in Sharjah,” said Sammakieh.

The 360-degree illumination

At the festival, he illuminated Al Noor Mosque, located in Al Majaz Corniche. The artist found the task both challenging and rewarding, as he worked on all four facades of the mosque, creating an immersive 360-degree illumination. “One of the highlights of the art was incorporating reflections on the water metallic structure, adding a unique dimension to the visual spectacle,” said Sammakieh.

Speaking about the significance of illuminating a mosque, Sammakieh said that it symbolises enlightenment for everyone who gazes upon it.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Hundreds of colours

Describing his art form as a visual marvel and a perfect canvas, Sammakieh said that each façade of the structure is illuminated with hundreds of changing colours that create a fascinating kaleidoscope effect. The animation, featuring beautiful Arabesque patterns, enhances the mosque's beauty, making it a breathtaking sight for spectators.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Sammakieh said that the front of the mosque is the most captivating, while also appreciating the angular corners that provide a unique perspective from the sides.

A magical touch to the ancient monument

Stefan Ihmig, participating for the second time said that the festival is one of the best in the world. He has brought a magical touch to Al Dhaid Fort with his 3D projection mapping spectacle, ‘Echoes of Al Dhaid,’ and the Sharjah Police Headquarters.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Despite not physically visiting the locations, Ihmig's team captured hundreds of photos to meticulously map the dimensions, colours, and elements of both the fort and Sharjah Police headquarters. “The most challenging task was not visiting the place and perfectly looking at the monuments in presence. But we made sure that we did not miss out on a millimetre of the structures,” said Ihmig.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Using the captivating trio of light, shadow, and music, Ihmig's production delves into profound themes like interconnectedness, cultural legacy, and the transcendental nature of human experience.

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

‘It took 6 months to illuminate the monuments’

We worked for nearly six months on the monuments, said Ihmig, mentioning another challenge faced illuminating expansive structures like the old fort and the police headquarters. “The Dhaid fort, initially sporting a single colour, transformed into a dazzling display of hundreds of vibrant hues. It looks so magical,” said Ihmig.

Photo: Supplied

“The drone show by adds extra layer of attractiveness to my work. It perfectly blends with the theme and gives the audience a wide screen to watch the spectacle,” said Ihmig.

The 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival, organised by SCTDA, unfolds enchanting narratives on 12 iconic landmarks until February 18. This edition features 3D holograms, projection mapping, and kinetic live installations. Over 15 international artists from eight countries contribute to the cutting-edge showcase, including Germany, the UK, France, Russia, and Italy.

