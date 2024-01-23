UAE: Sharjah's 12 iconic landmarks to be illuminated for Light Festival; dates, locations announced

Photos: Supplied

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 4:14 PM

Sharjah's 12 iconic landmarks will be illuminated during the 13th Sharjah Light Festival (SLF), which is set to commence from February 7 to 18.

The festival will feature more than 15 spectacular light shows meticulously crafted by over international artists, unfolding over 12 consecutive days across 12 key locations. The shows start from 6pm until 11pm, except on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, where the shows continue until midnight.

The prominent event, which is being organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), promises to adorn the emirate's most iconic cultural and natural landmarks with mesmerising artistic displays conceived by globally renowned artists.

The locations include the General Directorate of Sharjah Police, the General Souq — Al Hamriyah, Kalba Waterfront, which are three newly added locations in this year's edition, besides Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront, BEEAH Group Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, Al Rafisah Dam.

Adding to the allure, the Light Village, situated in front of the University City Hall building in Sharjah, will showcase over 55 small and medium-sized national projects, commencing on February 1.

Utilising advanced, latest energy-efficient lighting technologies, the SLF will transform the facades of these landmarks into a vibrant tapestry of colours, celebrating Sharjah's rich history and heritage.

These venues, already noted for their stunning architecture, will be further enhanced by the interplay of light and music, creating dynamic visual narratives that articulate the emirate's past, present, and future aspirations. This festival stands as a beacon of peace, tolerance, and diversity, using the universal language of light to unite different cultures and civilisations, soothing the soul and delighting the eye.

Commenting on the preparations, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, said: “The Sharjah Light Festival is a prestigious global event, reflecting the emirate's role as a beacon of art, culture, and heritage in the region. The festival is a testament to our commitment to fusing art, culture, heritage, and innovation, thereby enhancing the experience of tourists and visitors worldwide.”

“Our annual collaboration with international artists underscores the festival's significance as a cultural and artistic cornerstone in the UAE and across the region. This event bolsters Sharjah's presence on the global tourism map, underscoring the emirate's expertise in hosting major events with international appeal and resonance, in line with our vision to advance the tourism sector,” Al Midfa added.

The 12th edition of SLF registered significant public turnout and wide interest, attracting nearly 1.3 million visitors, including 184,000 visits to the Light Village.

