Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure advisory
Members of the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue during this time
The Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will briefly close on Saturday.
According to an official social media post, visitors from the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue from 4pm to 9pm on October 9.
Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi arrived in the United Arab Emirates today on a two-day visit, during which he will meet UAE dignitaries and also inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The visit of President Alvi coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.
The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.
