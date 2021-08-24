Expo 2020 Dubai: Pakistan to showcase hidden treasures at its pavilion

Facade of the pavilion is designed by internationally renowned artist Rashid Rana

Visitors to the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will be in for a visual treat. It promises to leave a lasting impression by offering them one-of-a-kind virtual experiences through immersive and engaging hybrid art installations, and a colourful and attractive façade.

The facade of the pavilion is designed by Rashid Rana, an internationally renowned artist, who's work is displayed in the important public collections at the British Museum. He is known for surprising his audience with his innovative visual strategies each time he undertakes a new project.

"For the conceptualisation and design of the facade, we drew inspiration from the changing seasons experienced by the country," explained Rana.

“To begin with, the façade is designed to attract and invite people inside and discover the hidden treasures of Pakistan such as its breathtaking landscapes, cultural and religious diversity, colourful traditions. The vivid colours of the façade are also a reflection of the beautiful changing seasons the country experiences, one of the most diverse on Earth. This design for the Pakistan pavilion will remind visitors of the vivid colours of a painting, the slickness of design all come together to enhance the architecture – a truly hybrid work of creative practice,” he added.

This beautiful and engaging façade has the potential to be a top ‘selfie’ and art spot for visitors, he added.

The variety of experiences offered at the pavilion will include video, tactile immersions, sonic rhythms and interactive installations that have been designed to inspire, engage and captivate.

Many interesting details about the hidden treasures inside the pavilion were also revealed by Noor Jehan Bilgrami, another top Pakistani artist, who is also the principal art curator at the pavilion.

“The Pakistan Pavilion is designed to inform, inspire and ignite a conversation that leaves a lasting impact. Its narrative reflects the poetic way in which the past, present, and future are woven together as a tapestry that reveal its rich and layered history, culture and traditions, as well as the potential and possibilities it holds for the future. The Pakistan pavilion creates an immersive, multi-sensory experience, which will take its visitors on a journey through time showcasing its ancient history, ethno-religious diversity, rich cultural traditions, natural resources, and economic potential that they can further explore,” Bilgrami said.

Talking about the pavilion's theme, which is ‘hidden treasure’, Bilgrami said the aim is to highlight the “unique or little-known aspects of the country”.

“While each section will feel unique by virtue of the subject it showcases, they come together as a cohesive whole in an unforgettable journey for visitors,” she added.

The pavilion will be divided into eight key spaces where visitors will experience the country's best-kept hidden treasures. It will also feature a custom-made Pakistani cuisine restaurant called “The Dhaaba” (food court) that will feature the country’s authentic, centuries-old cuisine for global audiences. It will also offer indigenous dishes from each region.

A souvenir shop with art and craft works unique to Pakistan will also be part of the pavilion to allow visitors to take home a bit of Pakistani culture from its array of cultural memorabilia available.

Throughout the six months of Expo 2020 Dubai that will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, the pavilion will also host several entertainment and business events.

Hidden treasures to be showcased at Pakistan pavilion:

>> Pakistan’s advancements in agriculture and industries, its world-renowned natural resources and the extraordinary achievements of Pakistani women and youth.

>> The country’s leading efforts in climate and sustainability initiatives.

>> Stunning topography that makes Pakistan a premier destination for tourists from around the world.

>> Rich culture and history that spans over 7,000 years to one of the world’s earliest civilisations.

>> Diverse spiritual traditions that have co-existed peacefully and enriched one another through mutual exchange over centuries.

>> Its vibrant craft traditions that are a testament to the artistry and skill of the people of the country.

>> A bazaar offering beautifully designed and packaged craft products from all regions of Pakistan.

saman@khaleejtimes.com