Video: Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi arrives in UAE on two-day visit
He is set to inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day visit, during which he will meet the UAE dignitaries and also inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
The President was received by UAE’s Minister of Justice Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi at the Al Maktoum International Airport. Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the president.
President Dr. Arif Alvi arrives in UAE on a twoday visit— APP (@appcsocialmedia) October 9, 2021
During his visit, the President will meet the UAE dignitaries and also inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.#APPNews #Pakistan #UAE #DubaiExpo @PresOfPakistan @ArifAlvi @PakinUAE_ pic.twitter.com/kniLak9y8H
Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood and Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were part of the President’s entourage.
A red carpet was rolled out for President Alvi and a contingent of the UAE forces presented a static salute to him.
During his stay, the President will meet leading businessmen, investors, entrepreneurs, senior representatives of information technology companies and media persons.
He is also scheduled to interact with members of the Pakistani community in the UAE.
The President will be chief guest at an event on Roshan Digital Account and Roshan Apna Ghar, the initiatives launched by the government to facilitate the expatriates.
The visit of President Alvi coincides with the 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have enjoyed close fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and cultural affinities.
The UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investments.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Schools are nearly back to pre-Covid normal
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature dips to 20°C on...
It was recorded in Raknah, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leader decrees 10 principles to adopt for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: Pakistan pavilion issues temporary closure...
Members of the general public will not be allowed to enter the venue... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Pakistan President arrives in UAE on two-...
He is set to inaugurate the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Hope Probe discovers 'larger than expected'...
He shared the latest photo taken by the Hope Probe from the northern... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?