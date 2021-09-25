Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic jams around the site

Two state-of-the-art centres, powered by artificial intelligence, were built for the mega event.

With millions expected to visit the world’s greatest show, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is making sure traffic from all directions will go smoothly and public transport easily accessible to all.

“We have charted out a plan for managing the traffic movement on the surrounding roads and junctions during weekdays and weekends, as well as days witnessing mega events throughout the period of the Expo,” Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA, said on Saturday.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations

>> Dubai Metro Route 2020: All you need to know about getting to the Expo site

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: More than Dh15 billion worth of infrastructure and road projects to serve visitors

Alternative plans have also been mapped out for all possible scenarios that may cause traffic snarls.

Instant traffic diversions have been prepared in the event of road closures around the area. Communication and response plans for emergencies have also been drawn up.

To implement its mobility and traffic management plans, the RTA has constructed the Enterprise Command and Control Centre and the Intelligent Traffic Centre in Al Barsha — both of which are the latest of their kind in the world, Al Tayer said.

Enterprise Command and Control Centre

Powered by smart technologies, the Enterprise Command and Control Centre (EC3) is one of the biggest and most advanced control centres.

It integrates the RTA’s mass transit systems, Metro, Tram, buses, taxis and water transport, and connects several traffic control centres. It enables the efficient planning of mobility journeys besides coping with different transit challenges.

“The EC3 plays a key role in monitoring the multi-modal transit systems in the emirate, as well as managing incidents, crises and events related to roads, transportation and traffic. It is built to carry out advanced analysis of transportation network data and monitor more than 170 events across the emirate,” said Al Tayer.

The centre uses artificial intelligence to process big data — reaching 75 million mobility data-entry per day.

Intelligent Traffic Centre

The Dubai Intelligent Traffic Centre in Al Barsha is one of the most sophisticated control centres worldwide in terms of technologies used.

“It sets a platform for integrated digital technologies that use artificial intelligence, big data and the Internet of Things,” said Al Tayer.

The RTA has developed and expanded smart traffic systems by developing an integrated infrastructure of traffic systems on Dubai’s road network.

Sixty per cent of the emirate’s road network are now covered by intelligent traffic systems — a huge leap from the previous 11 per cent.

In addition to its advanced communication systems, the centre has also developed an intelligent traffic control system called iTraffic, which can predict the traffic situation, support decision-making and ensure high efficiency in managing traffic and incidents.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com