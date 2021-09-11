Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations

Frequency of RTA's Expo Rider buses will vary from 3 to 60 minutes

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the deployment of 126 public buses ‘Expo Rider’ to serve Expo 2020 Dubai visitors for free from nine locations across Dubai.

Additionally, two routes will be launched to transport Expo visitors from hotels directly to the site of Expo. The RTA will also deploy buses to drop visitors from the parking area to the gates in addition to another bus service to ferry riders between Expo gates.

Buses will run 1,956 direct daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday and the number of trips will rise to 2,203 direct trips on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will vary from three to 60 minutes.

#RTA announced the deployment of 126 public buses “Expo Rider” to serve #Expo2020 Dubai visitors for free from 9 locations across Dubai. Additionally, two routes will be launched to lift Expo visitors from hotels directly to the site of Expo. https://t.co/6pqh6VIL3f pic.twitter.com/Se3S8FVyky — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 11, 2021

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, confirmed RTA’s readiness to provide a unique, smooth and express transit service for Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai and across the UAE through the deployment of 203 buses. These buses feature high safety and luxury standards, and comfortable seats. They are compatible with Euro 6 low-carbon emission standards, making them the first-of-their-kind in the MENA region. Through deploying these high-quality buses in a wide geographical coverage, the RTA seeks to make mass transit means the ideal choice of mobility for Expo visitors.

Movement from Dubai to Expo

Al Tayer explained that the RTA had allocated 57 buses to commute Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai through operating 455 to 476 trips per day. The RTA identified nine stations to serve visitors heading to and from the Expo.

The first station is Palm Jumeirah, where six buses are allocated to run 54 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 57 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The second station is Al Baraha, where seven buses are allocated to run 62 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 68 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The third station is Al Ghubaiba, a station characterised by integrated various mass transit modes spanning the metro, public buses, marine transport, and taxis. A total of 12 buses are allocated to run 74 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 76 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The fourth station is Etisalat, adjacent to Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line. As many as eight buses are allocated to run 70 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 72 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The fifth station is the Global Village where three buses are allocated to run 10 trips daily on all weekdays. The service frequency will be 60 minutes.

The sixth and seventh stations are the International City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Station. Eight buses are allocated to both stations to run 78 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 82 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The eighth station is the Dubai Mall where five buses are allocated to run 55 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 59 trips per day in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 30 minutes.

The ninth station is the Dubai International Airport, where eight buses are allocated to run 52 trips per day in both directions, seven days a week. The service frequency will be 20 minutes.

Movement within Expo

Al Tayer explained that the RTA would also provide two additional services to Expo 2020 Dubai visitors. The first service is Expo Parking Shuttle to transport visitors from the car parks to the three Expo Gates (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability).

RTA has allocated 57 buses for this service to run 1,191 trips per day from Saturday to Wednesday, and 1377 trips on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will range from three to seven minutes.

The second service is Expo People Mover to transport visitors between Expo Gates. RTA has allocated 15 buses for this service to run 310 daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday, and 350 trips on Thursday and Friday. A total of 12 additional reserve busses have been allocated as well.

The RTA had previously announced its plan to transport visitors to Expo 2020 from different emirates. The plan identifies nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.

A total of 77 buses are allocated for this service to run 193 trips per day on all days of the week, and the number of trips will rise to 213 trips per day on Thursday and Friday.