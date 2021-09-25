Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: More than Dh15 billion worth of infrastructure and road projects to serve visitors

Dhanusha Gokulan (Principal Correspondent)/Dubai
dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com Filed on September 25, 2021
Photo: Wam

A total of 15 mobility projects were constructed for the mega event

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has built over 15 projects costing more than Dh15 billion to serve Expo 2020.

The portfolio of projects completed include Dubai Metro's Route 2020 spanning 15 km and connecting seven stations, procuring 50 trains with roomy and stylish interiors, and constructing roads spanning 138 lane-kilometres with nine flyovers, said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general, chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA.

The authority has deployed 200 public buses featuring top class specifications, designating 18 stations and stops for buses at hotspots in Dubai and other key cities of the UAE. A total of 15,000 taxis and limousines will be used for the event.

The RTA has also arranged for 30,000 parking slots at the Expo site and will use smart technologies, apps, and artificial intelligence to ease the movement of Expo visitors aboard the metro, buses and taxis.

Expo 2020 Dubai: More than Dh15 billion worth of infrastructure and road projects to serve visitors (https://www.khaleejtimes.com/assets/png/KT30355925.PNG)

Al Tayer said the roads infrastructure and mass transit networks will provide express mobility services to visitors of the world fair from Dubai and other emirates across the UAE.

He said the projects have received immense support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and active follow-up by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council.

Enterprise command and control centre

RTA’s preparations for the mega show also include the construction of the Enterprise Command and Control Centre. “It is one of the biggest and most sophisticated control centres in the world. We have constructed an Intelligent Traffic Centre that uses cutting-edge smart technologies in managing traffic movement,” said Al Tayer.

“From the moment Dubai announced it has the privilege to host Expo 2020, RTA focused on implementing the directives of Sheikh Mohammed to construct an integrated infrastructure of roads and transport networks to provide a unique, smooth and fast mobility service to visitors of Expo 2020 from the UAE and abroad,” Al Tayer added.

