Expo 2020 Dubai: 5-lane drive-through Covid-19 PCR testing facility set up

The centre can conduct 10,000 tests per day, with results issued in 4 hours.

With PCR Covid-19 tests being mandatory for unvaccinated visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai, authorities have set up a massive drive-through facility.

Your ultimate guide to Expo 2020 Dubai

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has created a five-lane PCR testing facility and a centre that can perform 10,000 tests per day. The results will be issued within four hours.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited Expo 2020's operations centre on Sunday.

He reviewed the preparations of multiple teams, including the DHA and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS).

The DHA’s Expo 2020 Emergency Centre will offer comprehensive healthcare services to visitors.

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, the World’s Greatest Show will begin its six-month run from October 1.

Expo 2020 Dubai: How RTA will prevent traffic jams around the site

Nerve centre of the mega event

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the processes followed by the main operations centre, which is the base for 134 government and private units in charge of operations, safety and security of the mega event. Members of the units represent over 95 nationalities.

He was briefed on the coordination mechanisms used by the teams based at the centre.

“We promised to organise the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Our nation’s talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe’s future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Their unwavering positivity, determination and diligent planning gave us the confidence that our mission will be accomplished.”

Dubai Metro Route 2020: All you need to know about getting to the Expo site

AI-powered security

Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the Dubai Police’s preparations for the event. The police are using the latest smart technologies to ensure the highest standards of security. An artificial intelligence (AI)-powered system enables the police to respond to any emergency within a minute.

Free buses

The Dubai Ruler was also briefed about the plans of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to provide public transport facilities. He reviewed the operations of the Dubai Metro Route 2020, which is set to serve up to half-a-million riders per day.

The RTA has deployed 126 buses from nine stations to serve Expo visitors for free. Additionally, shuttle buses will ferry visitors to and from hotels to the Expo venue.

Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know