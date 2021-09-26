Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Expo 2020 operations room

The mega event will begin its six-month run from October 1.

About 134 teams comprising 95 nationalities are working as one global team to deliver Expo 2020, the Dubai Ruler has said.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Expo's operations room.

He shared photos from his visit in a tweet on Sunday. He is seen interacting with officials and inspecting emergency preparedness at the site.

The mega event will begin its six-month run from October 1.

On September 12, Sheikh Mohammed was pictured cycling around the Expo site.

He had earlier vowed to deliver an "unprecedented" event.

"The six months of the event will go down in history for ideas and inventions that will benefit humanity for years to come," he had tweeted earlier this month.