Photos: Sheikh Mohammed takes bike tour of Expo 2020 Dubai Web Report Published on September 12, 2021 at 19.56

With less than a month left to go for Expo 2020 Dubai to begin, the UAE Vice-President has promised an “unprecedented” event.

1 of 11 Sheikh Mohammed took a bike tour of the Expo 2020 Dubai on September 12, as the world eagerly awaits the launch of the mega-event next month.- Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

2 of 11 With less than a month left to go for Expo 2020 Dubai to begin, the UAE Vice-President has promised an “unprecedented” event.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

3 of 11 The first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region will welcome visitors from around the world from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

4 of 11 The UAE Vice President had earlier kicked off the one-month countdown by visiting the site on Wednesday, September 1, and inspecting the final preparations.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

5 of 11 He had also shared photos from the site, which offered a glimpse into the glitz the world is in for when the mega event begins in 30 days.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

6 of 11 Sheikh Mohammed also declared that the teams are ready and the infrastructure is complete. He said country pavilions are ready for the largest global event since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

7 of 11 The Dubai Ruler expressed his confidence in the arrangements made to host a safe global event, praising all the teams for their efforts in containing the spread of Covid-19 and mitigating its repercussions.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

8 of 11 With Expo 2020, Dubai is set to welcome 190 participating countries with an estimated 25 million visitors from across the globe. -Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

9 of 11 Dubai Expo 2020 will allow visitors to experience Emirati hospitality, as well as the UAE's values of inclusion, tolerance, and cooperation.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter

10 of 11 The purpose of an Expo is to connect countries with innovative and collaborative partnership programmes that accelerate and promote solutions that improve lives while protecting the planet.-Picture retrieved from @DXBMediaOffice/twitter