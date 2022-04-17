UAE

Photos: Easter Egg Run in Dubai sees gifts distributed among kids in hospital

Members from the Dubai Vespa and Lambretta Club distributed Easter organised the event

By Team KT

Published: Sun 17 Apr 2022, 5:58 PM

Dubai Vespa & Lambretta Club organises Easter Egg Run to Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, Dubai. The riders and their friends distributed chocolate Easter Eggs and soft toys to the children there.


