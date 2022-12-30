In Pictures: Celebrities in Khaleej Times in 2022

Before we ring in 2023, here's a recap of all the celebrities who visited the Khaleej Times office in the year 2022

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a maroon suit as he came in alongside director Aanand L Rai to promote Raksha Bandhan

Vasay Chaudhry, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, star cast of Pakistani movie London Nahi Jaunga dropped into our hood in June

Satinder Sartaaj visited KT in September ahead of his first music concert in Dubai

Armaan Malik shows off his casual side

South Indian actors Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan showed off their stylish best ahead of the release of Thallumaala

Indian singer Ammy Virk visited the Khaleej Times office for an interview ahead of his concert in September

Pakistani star Aymen Saleem spoke about the importance of education during her May visit

Popular Indian band Sanam serenaded us in December

Tajik singer and social media personality Abdu Rozik wowed us with his charm as he talked about matters close to his heart in March

We were highly impressed with fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta who walked into our office in March

Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, were in great form as they talked up their Eid release Quaid e Azam Zindabad

Pioneering artist Bohemia spoke his mind and had us agog in October

Chinese actress Miya Muqi and Former Olympian star Cai LiangChan showed us their killer moves in October