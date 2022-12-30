UAE

In Pictures: Celebrities in Khaleej Times in 2022

Before we ring in 2023, here's a recap of all the celebrities who visited the Khaleej Times office in the year 2022

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in a maroon suit as he came in alongside director Aanand L Rai to promote Raksha Bandhan
Vasay Chaudhry, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed, star cast of Pakistani movie London Nahi Jaunga dropped into our hood in June
Satinder Sartaaj visited KT in September ahead of his first music concert in Dubai
Armaan Malik shows off his casual side
South Indian actors Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan showed off their stylish best ahead of the release of Thallumaala
Indian singer Ammy Virk visited the Khaleej Times office for an interview ahead of his concert in September
Pakistani star Aymen Saleem spoke about the importance of education during her May visit
Popular Indian band Sanam serenaded us in December
Tajik singer and social media personality Abdu Rozik wowed us with his charm as he talked about matters close to his heart in March
We were highly impressed with fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta who walked into our office in March
Pakistani stars Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa, were in great form as they talked up their Eid release Quaid e Azam Zindabad
Pioneering artist Bohemia spoke his mind and had us agog in October
Chinese actress Miya Muqi and Former Olympian star Cai LiangChan showed us their killer moves in October
Indian singer and performer Akasa Singh dropped into the KT office ahead of her concert in October
