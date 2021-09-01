Look: One month to go for Expo 2020 Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed visits site Team KT Published on September 1, 2021 at 14.14

The teams are ready and the infrastructure is complete, he said.

1 of 8 The UAE Vice-President has kicked off the one-month countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai by visiting the site.

Photos: Twitter

2 of 8 His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the final preparations at the site.

3 of 8 Sharing photos from the venue, he declared that the teams are ready and that the infrastructure is complete.

4 of 8 He said country pavilions are ready for the largest global event since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

5 of 8 “The UAE and Dubai will be the focus of attention of 191 countries. I am optimistic about delivering the most beautiful and the greatest event the world has seen,” he tweeted on Wednesday, September 1.

6 of 8 The global fair is expected to draw 25 million visits during its six-month run starting October 1.

7 of 8 His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter to mark the one-month countdown.