Look: One month to go for Expo 2020 Dubai; Sheikh Mohammed visits site
Team KT
Published on September 1, 2021 at 14.14
The teams are ready and the infrastructure is complete, he said.
The UAE Vice-President has kicked off the one-month countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai by visiting the site.
Photos: Twitter
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the final preparations at the site.
Sharing photos from the venue, he declared that the teams are ready and that the infrastructure is complete.
He said country pavilions are ready for the largest global event since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
“The UAE and Dubai will be the focus of attention of 191 countries. I am optimistic about delivering the most beautiful and the greatest event the world has seen,” he tweeted on Wednesday, September 1.
The global fair is expected to draw 25 million visits during its six-month run starting October 1.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also took to Twitter to mark the one-month countdown.
“One month from today, the UAE will proudly host Expo 2020 Dubai, one of the world's largest cultural events. Delivered under the guidance of my brother Mohammed bin Rashid, the event builds upon our nation’s longstanding history as a facilitator of cultural dialogue and exchange,” he tweeted.