10 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate guide to the mega event

The fair is shaping up to be the world's greatest show.

The wait is almost over. In less than 10 days, Dubai will throw its doors open to host Expo 2020 from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

The emirate known for its penchant for mixing opulence and excellence is, no doubt, moving heaven and earth to turn the mega event into the world’s greatest show.

To make sure that you get the most out of this world fair, Khaleej Times has put together this Expo guidebook that will help you plan your visit, navigate the site, and savour its splendour.

From booking tickets, to getting to the sprawling site and enjoying its versatile experiences and world class events, here is the ultimate Expo 2020 Handbook – at your fingertips.

Get your tickets now

A single-entry ticket will cost Dh95, while a six-month pass will cost Dh495. Entry is free for visitors under 18 and people of determination. The accompanying person will also get 50 per cent discount. Meanwhile, a multi-entry pass is available for Dh195.

Passes are available online from the Expo 2020 Dubai online ticket office. Residents and visitors will also be able to buy their tickets from convenience stores at Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations.

Make your grand entry

There are three entry gates to Expo located at each thematic district: Sustainability, Opportunity and Mobility. The intricate latticework resemble the mashrabiya architecture of the Islamic civilisation.

The entry portals that are 21 metres tall and 30 metres long are one of the attractions at the Expo. Check them out here:

How to reach the Expo site

>> Hop on the Metro:

If you are travelling by Metro, Route 2020 takes you directly to Expo 2020. The stunningly designed Expo 2020 Station will provide direct access to the site and is walking distance from Al Wasl Plaza, the heart of the venue.

>> The world is a bus ride away

There is a dedicated public service to get you to and from the Expo 2020 site. It is free of charge and you can catch it from different locations in Dubai and other Emirates.

These buses feature high safety and luxury standards, and comfortable seats. pic.twitter.com/ifZ9LOsg4Q — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 11, 2021

>> If taking a bus from other Emirates

There are 77 buses that will transport visitors from neighbouring emirates to the Expo site. Here's how you can plan your trip:

The transportation plan to serve visitors of #Expo2020 plan specified 4 stations in Abu Dhabi for transporting Expo 2020 visitors. pic.twitter.com/3f4MADJ6qs — RTA (@rta_dubai) August 21, 2021

>> How about a long drive?

If you’re driving to the Expo 2020 site, all you have to do is to follow the signs that lead to one of the four designated parking lots.

– Opportunity parking zone (from the E77 Expo Road)

– Sustainability parking zone (from the E77 Expo Road or D54 Zayed Bin Hamdan al Nahyan street)

– Mobility parking zone (from the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road)

– Dubai Exhibition Centre parking zone (from the E311 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road)

Parking at Expo

Parking is free of charge. There are 26,000 parking spots and they are open from 8.30am to 1.30am on weekdays, and up to to 2.30am on weekends/special days. Valet parking is also available on a first-come, first-served basis for Dh95.

Stay in the thick of all the action

The only hotel at Expo 2020 Dubai, The Rove Hotel is now taking bookings. A room costs approximately Dh1,000 per night and guests get a free ticket to Expo.

The hotel has 312 rooms, 19 suites and impressive views of Al Wasl Plaza in the heart of the Expo.

Take a sneak peek of the stunning location here:

App your way through Expo

The Expo app, which will be ready for download when the Expo officially begins on October 1, will help create a personal schedule of events and attractions.

Free bus rides at site

There will be 27 dedicated low floor buses, enabling people to move around the Expo 2020 site for free. There are 14 stops (all access-friendly) and the buses arrive every three minutes.

Fun express train

The Expo 2020 train will provide a unique experience in parts of the Expo site. It is also accessible for wheelchair users.

Navigation help is one virtual assistant away

Want a personalised experience of Expo? The AI-powered digital assistant called ‘Amal’ can guide you and answer all your questions.

Amal, the chatbot developed in collaboration with Smart Dubai, can communicate in 10 languages. The virtual assistant will also gather information on shows and attractions and give feedback throughout the six months of the world fair.

It is available across platforms, including the website and Expo mobile app.

Smart system to avoid queues

The organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have launched a SmartQ system that will help you plan your visit ahead, book a time slot and turn up at the pavilion at the designated timing to avoid queuing.

You can use the SmartQ system through the Expo mobile app that includes an interactive, GPS-enabled map with step-by-step directions and a restaurant booking system.

Every visitor who books an Expo ticket is eligible to get one free Smart Queue pass to visit one of the participating pavilions. Guests will be able to register online to book additional Smart Queue passes for other pavilions.

ALSO READ:

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Line-up of stars for grand opening revealed

>> Expo 2020 Dubai: Travel agents roll out tailor-made packages

>> Expo 2020: Dubai Police learn sign language to serve visitors with hearing impairments