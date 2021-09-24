Expo 2020 Dubai: 10 most common Arabic words, phrases to know
As thousands of tourists are expected to arrive to the UAE for Expo 2020, here are some Arabic phrases and words most commonly used in the country
The Expo 2020 Dubai is all set to dazzle visitors from around the globe as the UAE puts on the World’s Greatest Show.
The UAE is a true melting pot of cultures, with over 200 nationalities calling the country home.
ALSO READ>>> Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
Expo 2020 Dubai special offer: Get a month’s pass with a Dh95 ticket
Thousands of tourists will descend in the UAE over the next few months. English is widely spoken here and the Emirati hospitality is legendary, so visitors will not have any problems in communicating.
It’s still good to learn a few phrases and words in Arabic that are most commonly used in the country.
- Marhaba - Hello
- Ahlan - Welcome
- Assalamualaikum - Peace be upon you (Greeting)
– Walaikumussalam – Peace be upon you, too (Reply to the greeting above)
- Kaif halak - How are you?
- Ma ismuk - What’s your name?
- Shukran - Thank you
- La - No
- Na’am - Yes
- Itfaddal - Please come
