UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets

Emirates and flydubai had previously announced all-day passes for passengers.

Passengers travelling to or via Abu Dhabi with Etihad Airways will now get a free ticket to Expo 2020 Dubai. The global event will begin its six-month run on October 1.

Dubai-based airlines Emirates and flydubai had previously announced free all-day passes to the mega event.

“Visitors can enjoy a visit to Expo and also explore the incredible tourist attractions Abu Dhabi and the rest of the country has to offer. The special promotion under the ‘Exponential Abu Dhabi’ campaign starts today (September 23) and will run until March 31, 2022,” Etihad said in a Press release.

The Expo 2020 venue is a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi, “making the capital the perfect place to stay when visiting the event”.

The city now welcomes fully vaccinated travellers without the need to quarantine.

“Expo 2020 brings many exciting opportunities for Etihad Airways, and we are proud to invite the world to enjoy this event,” said Terry Daly, executive director, Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad.

“Etihad is currently operating to 65 passenger destinations and we look forward to welcoming guests from all corners of the world to showcase our home. Abu Dhabi is a world-class destination, with a world-class public health programme, and both Etihad and the city have taken a robust approach to ensure health and wellness for residents and visitors alike,” Daly added.

Expo 2020 Dubai: Your ultimate guide to the mega event

Expo 2020 Dubai: Hear AR Rahman create magic with all-women ensemble

The first World Expo to be hosted in the Middle East, Expo 2020 Dubai will be the largest event ever staged in the Arab world. From innovation and sustainability, to architecture and new opportunities; 192 countries and millions of visitors will come together in the UAE to share their ideas and leave a meaningful legacy for generations to come.

Expo 2020 Dubai: Bookings open for Emirates pavilion

Inspired by three subthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – Expo 2020 will also feature up to 60 spectacular live shows every day, as well as more than 200 distinctive dining destinations.