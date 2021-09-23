Expo 2020 Dubai special offer: Get a month’s pass with a Dh95 ticket

The promotion is available until October 15

Expo 2020 Dubai has just rolled out a very special offer. You can now get a month’s pass for the price of a day ticket to the mega event.

Priced at Dh95, the October Pass gives visitors access to the Expo site for 31 days. The promotion is available until October 15. It also offers 10 ‘Smart Queue’ bookings per day for participating pavilions and attractions, “so you can skip waiting in long lines”, according to the Expo website.

“With 192 Country Pavilions, up to 60 live events every day, more than 200 food and beverage outlets and a programme packed with unique experiences, one visit to Expo 2020 won’t be enough,” organisers said on Thursday.

Next month’s highlights include the all-women Firdaus Orchestra, mentored by Oscar-winning composer and songwriter AR Rahman; Space Week; Jalsat Nights featuring the best Arabic music talent; and daily events showcasing the finest sports, art and culture.

Ticket rates

Tickets are available online on the Expo 2020 Dubai online ticket office. Residents and visitors will also be able to buy their tickets from convenience stores at the Dubai Metro stations or Enoc and Eppco service stations.

A single-entry ticket to the event costs Dh95, while a six-month pass is sold for Dh495. Entry is free for visitors under 18 and people of determination.