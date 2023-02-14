UAE: Young European hiker found dead after falling from mountain in Ras Al Khaimah

Police received a missing person report last Saturday evening and initiated a search and rescue operation

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 6:59 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 7:10 PM

The authorities found the body of a young European national, who reportedly went missing, on Tuesday, February 14. In a joint operation between Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai Police, the hiker's body was discovered, and it has been established that he died after falling from a mountain in the emirate.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police acted promptly after receiving a missing person report last Saturday evening (February 11) and initiated a search and rescue operation. The authorities combed the area thoroughly and discovered the deceased's body at the base of the mountain.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police said that the legal procedures are now being completed in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Family and friends of the hiker attempted to reach other hiking groups in the area to determine his direction or last known location. There were social media posts requesting any information about the young man who 'went solo'.

ALSO READ: