Turkey-Syria earthquake: UAE field hospital offers psychological treatment, critical surgery for victims

The 40,000-square metre facility has 15 doctors of different specialisations, as well as 60 nurses and technical assistants

By WAM Published: Tue 14 Feb 2023, 6:35 PM

As part of Operation “Gallant Knight/2”, the UAE continues to provide integrated support to those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey. The Emirates Relief Field hospital at the İslahiye district of Gaziantep in Turkey has started providing comprehensive medical care, including psychological rehabilitation, to the victims of the earthquake.

The 40,000-square metre medical facility is offering diagnostic and treatment services through its specialised departments, including the emergency, surgical operations and intensive care. The inpatient wards have 50 beds and four ICU beds.

Staff Brigadier Dr. Abdullah Khadem Al Ghaithi, Commander of the Emirates Relief Field Hospital, said that the facility is receiving the patients in constant coordination with the Turkish Ministry of Health, Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey. The hospital has 15 doctors of different specialisations as well as 60 nurses and technical assistants.

Al Ghaithi added that the hospital's clinics are handling various medical conditions. A psychiatric clinic deals with earthquake victims and provides them with the necessary support to overcome the psychological repercussions of a disaster.

For their part, a number of hospital patients expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE for its support, pointing out that the establishment of this field hospital came at the ideal time, located in the ideal place – the İslahiye district – that was severely damaged by the earthquake.

Syrian nationals Muhammad Yunis, Ahmed Abdel-Haq and Hikmat Zain Ali said that the UAE's support contributed to alleviating the suffering of those affected. They thanked the medical staff for their support and assistance to all patients.

They emphasised that the Emirati field hospital provides them with integrated treatment services 24 hours a day, equipped with advanced medical devices and highly experienced medical staff capable of dealing with various cases with high efficiency.

The medical staff at the hospital also expressed their pride at performing this humanitarian duty and contributing to the treatment of the injured and those affected. They noted that their work in the hospital during this period is their national duty and responsibility.

They stressed that the UAE presented a unique model of humanitarian support for its brotherly and friendly countries in times of crises and challenges.

It is worth noting that the Emirati field hospital is classified as a Level III field hospital according to international classifications, which means it can handle critical surgical cases. It is also considered the first and largest third-level field hospital that contributes significantly to humanitarian relief efforts in Turkey.

