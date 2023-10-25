UAE: Police warn residents of exercise; public asked to avoid area, photography not allowed

Residents have been asked to refrain from filming and photographing the area in the interest of public safety

by Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 8:54 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 9:04 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police, along with its strategic partners, will be conducting an exercise in the capital on Thursday.

The authority said that it will be carrying out the exercise in Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday morning. The exercise aims to assess the preparedness and improve response capabilities, Abu Dhabi Police posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

