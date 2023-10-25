UAE tour operator arrested for Haj pilgrimage racket that scammed 150 residents

The 44-year-old Indian expat is accused of cheating residents out of millions of dirhams, accepting upfront payments for a pilgrimage that never materialised, and failing to provide refunds

by Mazhar Farooqui Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 2:01 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 11:16 PM

A tour operator reportedly behind a Haj pilgrimage racket exposed by Khaleej Times has been arrested. Shabin Rasheed, 44, who runs the Sharjah-based Baitul Ateeq travel agency, was taken into custody by the Dubai Police earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed.

The Indian expat is accused of defrauding nearly 150 UAE-based individuals hoping to go on Haj, causing them to lose millions of dirhams.

In June 2023, Khaleej Times reported on the distressing situation faced by these people who were left in the lurch as Baitul Ateeq failed to deliver on its promises. Despite making full payments upfront, none were able to make the holy pilgrimage.

Initially, Rasheed apologised and claimed that a last-minute change in visa issuance caused the issues. He promised refunds and said the funds from reselling accommodations originally booked for the travellers would be returned. However, as time passed with no refunds and reports of similar incidents from previous years emerged, many filed complaints against Rasheed, leading to his arrest.

Clients of Baitul Ateeq who had filed police complaints stated that they received notification of the arrest through a text message sent by the Dubai Police.

Additionally, a Baitul Ateeq representative reached out to individuals awaiting refunds via WhatsApp, confirming the news.

Here's a screenshot of the message:

However, those who placed their trust and hard-earned money in the hands of the travel agency are far reassured. “We have waited for far too long. He left us with no choice but to approach the authorities,” said a man who did not wish to be named.

Dubai resident Saquib Imam, who paid Dh20,000 around this time last year, said he’s received only Dh5,000 so far.

A widow in Sharjah, who parted with Dh130,000 to go on the pilgrimage with her teenaged son, said she’s got only 13 per cent of her funds when she filed a complaint.

It's not immediately clear how many police complaints have been filed against the company or how many have been partially refunded.

Earlier, Rasheed claimed to have refunded 20 individuals, but he failed to provide evidence in terms of names and contact numbers despite repeated requests by Khaleej Times.

Investigations reveal that this is not the first instance of Baitul Ateeq leaving Haj hopefuls stranded without refunds. Individuals like Fazlullah (Dh50,400), Kamil Tahir Gani (Dh30,000), and Mohammad Ashram (Dh25,000) presented evidence of unpaid Haj trips that were assured and paid for as far back as 2020. While Saudi Arabia had barred foreign pilgrims from performing Haj in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those who had paid Baitul Ateeq in 2020 claimed to have received nothing but empty promises.

The story so far

February-June: Baitul Ateeq, a Sharjah tour operator, collects nearly Dh3 million from around 150 UAE residents seeking a Haj pilgrimage.

June 20: Haj hopefuls find themselves stranded at a medical centre, days before the trip, with authorities questioning the promised pilgrimage's authenticity.

June 28: Khaleej Times reports on the plight of the Haj hopefuls left devastated as Baitul Ateeq fails to fulfill its commitment. Shebin Rasheed expresses regret and promises refunds, attributing the issue to visa changes.

August 3: Many file police complaints, and Khaleej Times reveals that this wasn't the first instance of the tour operator abandoning pilgrims, with testimonies from clients who signed up with the company in 2020.

September 12: Shabin Rasheed states he's selling his property in India to secure funds for refunds and is exploring a compensation case against a Saudi company, citing financial loss, defamation, and emotional damage.

October 4: Haj hopefuls who filed police complaints are notified of Shabin's arrest by Dubai Police. A representative of the travel agency informs clients about Shabin's arrest and urges patience, stating that refund requests couldn't be processed until Shabin's release.

