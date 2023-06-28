UAE: 150 residents left devastated, heartbroken after Haj hopes dashed by travel agency

Pilgrimage hopefuls demand justice even as the Sharjah-based service provider expresses regret and pledges a full refund

Humera Hussain was devastated after her Haj dreams were shattered. Photo: Supplied

The highly-anticipated Haj pilgrimage, which began on Monday, turned into a nightmare for almost 150 UAE residents who had placed their trust and hard-earned money in the hands of the Sharjah-based travel agency, Baitul Ateeq.

These individuals, hoping to embark on a sacred journey, were left devastated and heartbroken as the agency failed to fulfil its commitments. In the past few days, numerous hopeful pilgrims have reached out to Khaleej Times, sharing their harrowing experiences.

One such individual is Humera Hussain, an Indian expat from Kashmir who had previously performed Umrah multiple times. Humera said she booked a Haj trip with the agency following a “divine call” despite facing financial challenges. She recounted: “I had been diligently saving money to purchase a car, but when I received a WhatsApp message from Baitul Ateeq’s office on June 11, offering a last-minute Haj deal, I saw it as a profound sign from Allah.”

Reflecting on her decision, she added: "I told myself that material possessions could wait, but this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey couldn’t.” Humera entrusted Dh42,000 to the agency, fervently hoping to join her friends who had already arrived in Saudi Arabia.

However, her initial anticipation quickly transformed into horror when, on June 20, she found herself stranded alongside bewildered fellow pilgrims at a medical centre, questioning the authenticity of the promised pilgrimage. The sense of disappointment and devastation was overwhelming.

Harrowing ordeals

Mohammad Saquib, another Dubai resident, expressed similar frustrations, saying, "If missing out on Haj wasn't bad enough, we also have our money stuck." He had booked the Haj package for himself and his wife.

Faisal Mohammad, who was scheduled to travel with his elderly mother, narrated how they had eagerly prepared for the trip, packing their bags and bidding farewell to loved ones, only to be left stranded and betrayed. “It's a huge let down. We had been planning this pilgrimage for a long time.”

The emotional toll for those who had invested time, money, and faith into their pilgrimage is immense.

For many, like Shazia (name changed), fulfilling the Haj pilgrimage was not just a dream but an essential pillar of Islam. Shazia, a widow with two teenage children, had paid Dh90,719 for herself and her children.

However, just five days before the scheduled departure, she received a call from Baitul Ateeq's office, informing her that she had to fork out an additional Dh40,000 due to visa issues with her children. “They promised to arrange everything from visas to tickets, hotel accommodation, and food. I believed them.” Shazia said that she had been requesting a refund but had not received any firm response. Some of the affected individuals are now weighing legal action.

Travel agency’s response

In response to the mounting complaints, Shebin Rasheed, of Baitul Ateeq Haj services based in Makkah, with a subsidiary office in Sharjah, expressed his regret and promised to refund everyone. "I apologise for the inconvenience caused to our travellers. I had made arrangements for their Haj journey, but unfortunately, we encountered a last-minute change in visa issuance," Rasheed said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

“Instead of receiving the expected Haj Nusuk visa, we were issued visas for the manager of Haj volunteers, which our clients were not willing to travel on. The Nusuk Visa, available to individuals of all nationalities as an e-visa, had its itinerary modified by the Saudi Authorities. They informed us that these visas had to be obtained as part of a package that includes accommodation, food, and other amenities, priced at $10,000. This posed a significant challenge for us, as we had made individual bookings for accommodations and catering services for our travellers.”

Rasheed assured his clients, saying: “To resolve the situation, we have resold the accommodations that were initially booked for our travellers. The funds from these resales will soon be available to us in Dubai, and we will promptly repay all the travellers the full amount they paid. We will repay the amount to everyone who paid us.”

However, the hopeful pilgrims remain unconvinced, asserting that the agency not only collected over Dh3 million from Haj pilgrims but is now evasively avoiding their demands for refunds. Additionally, they claim that Baitul Ateeq was attempting to issue ‘Haj Volunteer visas’ instead of ‘Pilgrim visas’ for the Hajis, which is illegal.

“I am one of the individuals who have been deeply affected by this unfortunate situation," expressed a man who had made a booking with the agency. "I had taken leave from work, and now, all my friends believe I am in Makkah, sending me messages, requesting prayers on their behalf. It's embarrassing because I don't know what to tell them."

Tallat Mahmud Malik and his family, who possess dual citizenship from Pakistan and Canada, voiced deep anguish and uncertainty, reflecting the sentiments shared by numerous others impacted by this unfortunate ordeal.

Azhar, an Indian national residing in the UAE, recounted the heart-rending tale of his parents' lifelong aspiration to undertake the Haj pilgrimage. Placing their retirement funds and savings, amounting to Dh80,000, in the hands of the agency, they yearned for a transformative and spiritually enriching journey. “Their dreams now lie shattered, leaving them in a profound state of distress and grappling with both financial and emotional burdens,” he said.

Dr Tasneem Kazimi who paid Dh120,000 for the trip said she and her husband, Kamran Mahmood, were looking for a meaningful and transformative experience during Haj. “The agency’s failure to deliver on its promises has turned our plans awry,” said Dr Kazimi.

A Sharjah resident, who preferred to remain anonymous said he had a specific intention during Haj ­— to pray for his ailing father’s well-being. “He is 80 years old and severely ill,” said the Indian expat. “I fear there may not be another opportunity for me to pray for his health in Makkah."

