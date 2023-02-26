UAE: Helicopter rescues five from mountains, transfers one injured to hospital

Three young chefs from Dubai beat out international competitors to win first ever YouthX at Gulfood 2023
A search-and-rescue option was carried out on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in the mountains of Fujairah.
The National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, in cooperation with the Fujairah Police and the Civil Defence Administration of the emirate, carried out an operation to rescue five missing people of Asian nationality in the mountains of Wadi Danha.
One of the five had sustained a head injury, and was taken by a NSRC plane to Daba Al Fujairah Hospital to receive the necessary treatment. The rest were evacuated to safety by the Civil Defence department.
The NSRC regularly coordinates with emirates' police departments and other civil bodies to come to the aid of those who are stranded or injured. Helicopters are used to rescue those in inaccessible areas.
Last month, the NSRC, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police, rescued a 42-year-old man after his quad bike turned over while riding in the desert of Al Madam city.
He was airlifted and rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital.
