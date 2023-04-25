UAE: Expat killed as tourist boat capsizes; police say operator committed multiple violations

This will enable conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights
A tourist boat capsized off the Khor Fakkan beach as its operator committed multiple violations, the Sharjah Police have revealed. A 38-year-old Indian expat died, and three others, including a seven-year-old child, were injured in the incident that happened on Friday.
They had gone boating over the long Eid Al Fitr weekend when offices and schools were closed. The police said special teams rescued 16 passengers from the boat.
Colonel Dr Ali Al Kay Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department, said those responsible for causing the accident have been referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.
He called on boat operators to comply with security and safety procedures and stay within the permitted number of passengers. The officer stressed that those on the boat are required to wear life jackets.
The police were notified about the accident at 3.40pm. Multiple rescue teams, including the police and paramedics, rushed to the spot.
Four on the boat, including the child, sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital. One of them, Abhilash, died at the hospital. The expat from the south Indian state of Kerala is survived by his wife and daughter.
Earlier, social workers told Khaleej Times that the child is still in a critical state and is recovering in the intensive care unit (ICU), while others have been discharged.
