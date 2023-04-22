UAE: Indian expat killed in Abu Dhabi car accident

The country's royals, top officials share light-hearted moments as they exchange greetings and warm wishes
An Indian expat based in Abu Dhabi was reportedly killed in a multiple car crash on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, according to his family members.
Subeesh Chozhiyamparambath from Kerala’s Palakkad district died on Thursday, April 20, exactly a month before turning 36 years old.
“It was a multiple-car crash in Al Mafraq area. Subeesh along with two others were sitting in the back seat. The car they were travelling in was hit. Subeesh is no more. One person is seriously injured and is in ICU. Another person sustained minor injuries,” his cousin told Khaleej Times.
Subeesh, an Abu Dhabi resident for the past two years, was working at a landscaping company. He was looking forward to his marriage later this year.
“Subeesh got engaged. He was making plans to get married once he returns sometime later this year,” said his relative.
Subeesh along with others were travelling from Al Samha, where he resides, to Mussafah for shopping ahead of Eid Al Fitr holidays when the crash happened.
“Indian Embassy has helped finish necessary paperwork. Our other cousin will be flying back with Subeesh’s body early on Sunday,” he added.
