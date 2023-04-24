UAE: Indian expat dies in boat accident over Eid Al Fitr holidays

Three others, including a child, were injured in the incident, and at least one of them is in critical condition

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 11:42 AM Last updated: Mon 24 Apr 2023, 12:06 PM

A Sharjah-based Indian expat died in a tragic boat accident in Khor Fakkan over the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Sharjah Police confirmed that three other people, including a child, were injured in the incident, and at least one of them is in critical condition.

Thirty-eight-year-old Abhilash had gone boating with his colleagues in Khor Fakkan when the accident took place. According to reports, 16 passengers and two employees were on the boat during the unfortunate incident.

It has been confirmed that Abhilash’s body is being kept at the mortuary in Khor Fakkan Hospital. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

