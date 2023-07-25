Dubai: Vehicle catches fire on Sheikh Zayed Road

By Web Desk Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 2:23 PM

A sedan caught fire on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Tuesday afternoon, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Eyewitnesses said they spotted the car near the highway's exit to the Mall of the Emirates. Two vehicles, an SUV and the sedan, were seen at the accident site.

First responders had arrived on the scene, taking necessary measures to clear the road and ensure public safety.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when driving through the area.

Over the past hour, the Dubai Police reported traffic accidents in two areas: Al Ittihad Street near the exit of Al-Mulla Plaza Tunnel towards Al Garhoud, and on Al Yalayis Street coming from the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road.

