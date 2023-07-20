UAE records 343 road accident deaths in 2022, 10% less than previous year

Number of injuries and major traffic accidents have risen last year, based on the data recently released by the Ministry of Interior

by Angel Tesorero Published: Thu 20 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

Road fatalities across the UAE markedly reduced in 2022, but the number of injuries and major traffic accidents rose last year, based on the open data recently released by the Ministry of Interior (MOI).

According to MOI Report on Road Safety Statistics for 2022, there were 343 deaths on UAE roads last year – a significant 10 per cent reduction as compared to 381 vehicle collision-related fatalities in 2021. This is more remarkable when compared to the long-term trend, as the last time the UAE reported more than 1,000 traffic fatalities was in 2008. That year, 1,072 people died because of road accidents. There is now a 68 per cent drop in road fatalities over the last 15 years.

There is, however, an overall increase in the number of major traffic incidents and injuries. Last year, 5,045 people on the road were injured – up by 15 per cent as compared to 4,377 injuries in 2021. Major accidents also increased by 13 per cent – 3,945 in 2022 compared to 3,4888 the previous year.

Young road users or those below 30 years are the most vulnerable, accounting for 41 per cent of fatalities and 53 per cent of those injured.

Distracted driving, sudden deviation, tailgating, driving under the influence of banned substances, negligence and inattention are the top five causes of road accidents, accounting for 65 per cent of deaths and 57 per cent of total injuries.

Road safety analysis

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, commented on the findings. He said: “We are grateful to MOI for releasing the 2022 road safety statistics in great detail. The strongest indicator in road safety is the number of fatalities, and as this number is decreasing, it is of course wonderful news for the UAE.”

“However, the rise in accidents and injuries is alarming, substantiating the need for a continued focus on road safety,” he underlined.

He added: “The five main violations accounting for 65 per cent of fatalities and 57 per cent of injuries must be tackled. All public and private stakeholders are urged to consider how they can contribute to improving the situation. For example, by running engaging awareness campaigns and initiatives.”

Vital role

Edelmann urged schools and employers to play a vital role in addressing the road users under their influence.

He explained: “Possibly, the legal framework and enforcement could be further developed. A special focus on the vulnerable segment of young road users seems necessary. Safe habits should be created already at kindergarten and school level, the driving school education could be revisited, staged driving licenses and monitoring technologies for novice drivers should be considered.”

Breakdown by emirate

Based on MOI report, Abu Dhabi had 127 fatalities and 1,756 people injured in 2022; Dubai registered 120 fatalities and 2,161 injuries; Ras Al Khaimah, 34 deaths and 411 injuries; Sharjah, 33 fatalities and 320 injuries; Ajman, 13 deaths and 166 injuries; Umm Al Quwain 12 fatalities and 46 injuries; and Fujairah, 4 deaths and 185 injuries.

Major accidents were caused by these vehicle classes: light vehicles (66 per cent), motorcycle (16 per cent), buses (seven pe rcent), and heavy freight vehicles (5 per cent).

“The share of motorcycles in major accidents (16 per cent) seems over-proportionally high and more should to be done to protect the vulnerable riders,” Edelmann pointed out.

