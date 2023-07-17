Saudi Arabia: Two nationals sentenced to death after shooting policeman, security vehicle

Both perpetrators were executed on Sunday

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM

Two Saudi Arabian nationals were executed in Saudi Arabia after they shot at a policeman and a security vehicle while covering for armed suspects.

The perpetrators possessed weapons and had been covering for other armed suspects.

The perpetrators, Ali bin Saleh bin Ahmed Al Jumaa and Muslim bin Hussein bin Hassan Al Abu Shaheen, from the eastern region of the nation, were sentenced to death by the court. The death penalty was executed on Sunday.

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia informed residents of the court's decision in order to detract residents from committing such crimes and to let residents know that their safety is paramount.

