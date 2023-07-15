Watch: Messi jumps red light, narrowly escapes accident

Screengrab

by James Jose Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 10:48 PM

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is known for his mesmerising dribbles in world football. The World Cup winner has slalomed past plenty of defenders and left them in in his wake.

After dominating club football in Spain and France, Messi will embark on a new journey when he makes his debut in the United States next week.

The 36-year-old, who made his move to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami, has settled into life in Florida going by his numerous outings, the trip for grocery shopping to a local supermarket being the latest.

But one of his outing almost went horribly wrong.

A video circulating on social media showed Messi jumping a red light and narrowly escaping an accident.

In the video, Messi, who is driving an Audi Q8, jumps a red light at a intersection and turns left. But there is traffic from the other side and thankfully Messi slows down in the nick of time and so do the other vehicles coming from the other side.

Messi was escorted by a Florida State Police car.

