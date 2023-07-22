UAE road accidents: Most dangerous time and day of the week when it happens

Out of the 343 deaths on UAE roads last year – 55 happened on a Saturday and another 55 on a Sunday

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) recently shared open data on road safety. The good news is road fatalities have significantly declined in 2022 as compared to the previous year, but cases of injuries and major traffic accidents rose last year.

Another significant finding is that road users cannot let their guard down on weekends as most of the road fatalities and injuries happen on Saturdays and Sundays.

According to MOI’s Road Safety Statistics for 2022, out of the 343 deaths on UAE roads last year – 55 happened on a Saturday and another 55 on a Sunday, accounting for a combined 32 per cent of the total fatalities.

The same percentage is true for the number of injuries. Out of the total 5,045 people injured in road accidents in 2022, 32 per cent of them happened on Saturday and Sunday, or 818 and 796 injured people respectively.

The third dangerous day of the week is Friday, with 52 (15 per cent) fatalities and 739 (15 per cent) injuries. While the “least dangerous” day of the week is Monday with 39 (11 per cent) deaths and 657 (13 per cent) injuries.

The MOI report also found evenings are the most dangerous time to be on the road, when 37 per cent (127) of fatalities and 40 (2,033) per cent of injuries were recorded. Afternoons are relatively safer with 16 per cent (55) deaths and 16 per cent (804) recorded injuries.

Four teenagers killed in UAE road accident

Heavy fines

Meanwhile, according to Dubai Police, 31,783 cases of jumping the red light were recorded in the emirate last year. That means 87 cars a day or almost 4 cars every hour did not properly stop at the red light, or sped up instead of slowing down when the signal changed from green to yellow.

This prompted authorities to hike the penalties to make it more prohibitive for motorists to violate safety regulations. Reckless driving and jumping a red light are now among the serious traffic offences in Dubai that will require motorists to shell out Dh50,000 to get their confiscated vehicles released. The amendments to the traffic law in Dubai took effect on July 6.

Dubai Police underscored the move is aimed at promoting road safety and protecting lives and properties. They are also aligned with the UAE's strategic objective of reducing traffic accidents and fatalities.

In numbers

343 fatalities in 2022, down by 10% vs. 318 in 2021

5,045 injured in 2022, up 15% vs. 4,377 in 2021

3,945 major accidents in 2022, up 13% vs.3,488 in 2021

Top 5 violations: distracted driving, swerving, tailgating, driving under the influence of banned substances, negligence and inattention

Below 30 years - most vulnerable age group, accounting for 41% of fatalities and 53% of those injured.

Tips from RoadSafety UAE

Expect the unexpected – drive defensively always

Always wear your seat belt

Keep a sufficient distance between their vehicle and do not tailgate

Approach signals carefully, even when the light is green; do not jump red lights

Plan your schedules properly and leave early to avoid the need for rushing or speeding

Be aware of your own potential limitations

Avoid fatigue and get enough sleep, and pull over immediately if you becoming drowsy

Use public transport

