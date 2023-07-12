UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Multiple vehicle collision on key road; police issue warning

The accident has caused a traffic jam in the area

File photo
File photo

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 4:13 PM

Dubai Police has taken to Twitter to warn motorists about a multiple vehicle collision causing traffic congestion.

The accident took place on Al Rebat Street, according to the authority. The congestion in the direction going from the Business Bay Crossing Bridge to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution on the road.

ALSO READ:


More news from UAE