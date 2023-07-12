Dubai: Multiple vehicle collision on key road; police issue warning

The accident has caused a traffic jam in the area

Published: Wed 12 Jul 2023, 4:13 PM

Dubai Police has taken to Twitter to warn motorists about a multiple vehicle collision causing traffic congestion.

The accident took place on Al Rebat Street, according to the authority. The congestion in the direction going from the Business Bay Crossing Bridge to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Street.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution on the road.

