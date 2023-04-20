Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Free public parking announced in this emirate

The drive has already exceeded its ambitious target, having garnered Dh1.075 billion in 4 weeks
The Khorfakkan Municipality on Thursday announced free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Residents and visitors to will be exempt from parking fees, which will be applicable from the first to the third day of Eid.
This rule, however, does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones.
The official Eid holiday in the UAE begins on Friday, April 21.
ALSO READ:
The drive has already exceeded its ambitious target, having garnered Dh1.075 billion in 4 weeks
The Emirates called on all concerned parties in the African country to exercise restraint and de-escalate the crisis
Courses cover budgeting, spending, saving and cards, as well as how to identify and protect oneself from fraud
Traditionally, they are fired twice to announce the start and end of Ramadan, the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, and twice again on the morning of the festival
They can barely sleep as they worry for the safety of their loved ones who live are too afraid to step out of their homes to buy food and basic necessities
The 'remarkable' growth was hailed by MoHRE, who predict that the trend is expected to continue for the rest of the year
The Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs has been tasked with following up on the implementation of this decision
This is one of several incentives by the DTC to foster a work environment that inspires competitiveness and positivity while rewarding high achievers