Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Free public parking announced in this emirate

Thu 20 Apr 2023, 9:19 PM

The Khorfakkan Municipality on Thursday announced free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays.

Residents and visitors to will be exempt from parking fees, which will be applicable from the first to the third day of Eid.

This rule, however, does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones.

The official Eid holiday in the UAE begins on Friday, April 21.

