Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE announced; Shawwal crescent moon spotted

Residents will get 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival that is marked after a month of fasting

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 7:48 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Apr 2023, 8:01 PM

The crescent Moon that signals the end of the holy month of Ramadan was spotted in the UAE on Thursday evening. The first day of Eid Al Fitr 2023, therefore, is on Friday, April 21. This date also marks the first day of Islamic calendar month Shawwal.

This means UAE residents will get a 4-day break to celebrate the Islamic festival that is marked after a month of fasting. The first long weekend of the year began on Thursday, and offices and schools will resume on Monday, April 24.

The moon-sighting committee had invited all Muslims in the UAE to try and sight the moon on the evening of Ramadan 29 (Thursday).

Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. With the Moon being spotted on Thursday, the holy month of Ramadan lasted for 29 days.

Officially, Eid holidays are from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3 for Emiratis and expatriates working in government departments and private companies.

