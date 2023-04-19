Eid Al Fitr 2023 in UAE: Free public parking announced in third emirate

Residents can enjoy either four to five days of free parking this year, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival

Residents in Sharjah will enjoy free parking during the Eid Al Fitr holidays, the emirate's municipality confirmed on Wednesday.

The exemption from parking fees will be applicable from the first to the third day of Eid. It does not apply to 7-day paid parking zones, which can be located by looking out for the blue parking information boards.

Residents will enjoy either four to five days of free parking in Sharjah this year, depending on when the Moon is sighted to signal the start of the Islamic festival.

As the official Eid holiday is from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, free parking in Sharjah will begin on Thursday, April 20.

