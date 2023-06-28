Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Meet country’s first babies born at the stroke of midnight

'Her arrival added to the sweetness of the occasion', said the thrilled parents of a baby girl

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 7:06 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 7:30 AM

In a rare instance, two private hospitals in Abu Dhabi have welcomed newborns at the stroke of midnight marking Eid Al Adha.

As the clock struck 12, an Egyptian couple and a Jordanian couple celebrated Eid by welcoming the newest additions and second babies to their families. Parents of baby Lydia and baby Bessan are on cloud nine after their tiny bundles of joy were born at Medeor and Burjeel hospitals, respectively, in the capital city.

Thrilled Egyptian couple

Mohamed Abdel-aal Elsayed and Shaimaa Ibrahim Selima are thrilled at the birth of their baby girl, weighing 2.590kg. Baby Lydia, their second child, was born at Medeor Hospital.

“We thank the Almighty for the birth of our healthy baby girl on this blessed day. Her arrival has added to the sweetness of the occasion. We are excited to become a family of four,” said Elsayed, thanking Dr Prof Walid El Sherbiny, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, and head of department, for being with them throughout the pregnancy journey.

Pictured: Baby Lydia

Baby Lydia with Dr Prof. Walid El Sherbiny and her father, Mohamed Abdel-aal Elsayed, at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi

Dr Prof El Sherbiny noted: “We celebrate the birth of baby Lydia on this special day. Babies born on an auspicious day bring added joy to our hearts. We are glad the delivery went smoothly, and the mother and child are doing well. We wish them good health and happiness.”

Jordanian parents feel blessed

Baby girl Bessan, weighing 3.370 kg, is the second child of Jordanian couple Ahmed Hossam Najar and Batool Mohammad Shaban. The elated parents said: “We feel blessed to welcome our baby on the first day of Eid Al Adha. Her birth has made our celebrations extra special. We will cherish this moment forever.”

Pictured: Baby Bessan with her mother, Batool Mohammad Shaban

Dr Fady Georges Hachem, consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, said: “It is a blessing to bring a new life into this world. The entire medical team at Burjeel Hospital wishes baby Bessan and her family a healthy and prosperous future.”

Indian parents delighted

At 12:08, Indian parents Ajitha Chandran and Vineeth Kumar became parents for the second time. Baby boy Juan Vineeth, weighing 3.230kg, was born at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Pictured: Vineeth Kumar with baby Juan

“We are very happy that our second child was born in time of the celebration of Eid Al Adha. It is truly a blessing for our family. We are very thankful to Dr Kiran Mehndiratta for her thorough professionalism and outstanding care [for] my wife throughout her pregnancy and delivery,” the parents said.

Pictured: Dr Kiran

Dr Kiran, specialist obstetrics and gynaecologist, added: “I am delighted to deliver baby Juan as the first baby born here in NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi in time [for] the celebration of Eid Al Adha. This is a day that symbolises joy, happiness and harmony. May God bless baby Juan with good health and a bright future.”

