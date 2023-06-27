UAE: How Abu Dhabi Police made Eid Al Adha special for these children

The rulers expressed their best wishes for good health and happiness to all on this blessed occasion
The Abu Dhabi Police distributed gifts to 50 children from Al Ain Al Tawah Centre and Zayed Al Alya Foundation for People of Determination on the occasion of Eid Al Adha on Tuesday. It was part of the 'Eid Joy' initiative organised by Al Ain's Traffic and Patrol Department.
Colonel Matar Abdullah Al Mahiri, director of the department said that they also distributed drawing books to the children, as part of the initiative. He said the initiative was aimed at integrating the children in the society and providing them with the opportunity to participate in various activities.
Also as part of the initiative, the children were also introduced to the Child Traffic Patrol, a small car that is equipped with a smart screen, camera and various other technologies. Through that, the children were educated about the nature of the police work.
The children were also given a lecture of traffic safety and rules.
