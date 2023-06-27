Look: UAE astronaut shares mesmerising view of Makkah, holy sites from space on occasion of Eid Al Adha

AlNeyadi, who is currently spending his 6-month stint on the ISS, has shared multiple photos taken from his home in space

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 4:15 PM

UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has shared yet another spectacular view of our planet from space - this time of the holy city of Makkah.

AlNeyadi, who is currently spending his 6-month stint on the ISS, has shared multiple photos taken from his home in space. On the occasion of Arafat Day today, the UAE astronaut posted a snap of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection," he says. "May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity."

