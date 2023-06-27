Look: UAE astronaut shares mesmerising view of Makkah, holy sites from space on occasion of Eid Al Adha

As Sultan AlNeyadi reaches halfway through his space mission – the longest by an Arab country – there have been several moments that have made a significant impact on the world
UAE astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi has shared yet another spectacular view of our planet from space - this time of the holy city of Makkah.
AlNeyadi, who is currently spending his 6-month stint on the ISS, has shared multiple photos taken from his home in space. On the occasion of Arafat Day today, the UAE astronaut posted a snap of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"Today is Arafat Day, a pivotal day during Hajj, that reminds us that faith is not just about belief, but also action and reflection," he says. "May it inspire us all to strive for compassion, humility, and unity."
ALSO READ:
As Sultan AlNeyadi reaches halfway through his space mission – the longest by an Arab country – there have been several moments that have made a significant impact on the world
AlNeyadi, who arrived at the International Space Station on March 3, has conducted several scientific experiments in medicine, physics, and other fields
His journey halfway through his mission aboard the International Space Station
The UAE Space Agency made the invitation at the recently-concluded ‘Make it in the Emirates’ Forum in Abu Dhabi
The student's reaction was caught in a 22-second video clip
A previous version of this clothing has been worn by champion athletes during training, with an aim to improve their sports performance
Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al Qarni conducted 14 scientific and research experiments at International Space Station
The SpaceX Dragon will return to Earth with more than 300 pounds of science and supplies, including Nasa experiments and hardware