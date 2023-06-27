Sheikh Mohammed wishes UAE residents, Muslims on occasion of Eid Al Adha

He asks God to accept Muslims' 'obedience and prayers'

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 12:56 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 1:06 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his warm wishes to "all Arab and Islamic people" on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to wish Muslims a safe and happy festive period. "We ask God to accept their obedience and prayers," he adds.

