Sheikh Mohammed wishes UAE residents, Muslims on occasion of Eid Al Adha

"Beware of fireworks", the message by the country's Public Prosecution said on Twitter
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has extended his warm wishes to "all Arab and Islamic people" on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The Dubai Ruler took to Twitter to wish Muslims a safe and happy festive period. "We ask God to accept their obedience and prayers," he adds.
ALSO READ:
"Beware of fireworks", the message by the country's Public Prosecution said on Twitter
The Police took to Twitter to inform residents of the ceremony
The aim is to facilitate their housing needs by ensuring that their requests are processed promptly
Community members are advised to ensure provision of fire extinguishers, fire blankets and first aid kits at home
UAE Media Council chairman highlights the need to work with all relevant public and private sector entities
Ancillary staff members were provided with food items and even monetary tokens that have been collected through contributions
They suggest opting for smaller servings and refraining from consuming foods high in sugar and fat
They aim to simplify the vast array of information, present key insights, and offer practical steps towards symptom management