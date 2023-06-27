Eid Al Adha 2023: Dubai Police distribute gifts, new clothes to children of female inmates

Authorities have also sought to provide children of inmates with basic necessities, including adequate food and drink and periodic medical examinations

by Angel Tesorero Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 1:31 PM

The Dubai Police have distributed Eid Al Adha gifts to female inmates and their children to spread joy on the grand occasion.

The children received gifts, including new clothes, as part the initiative called ‘You Made Me Happy,’ organised by the Child and Women Protection Department under the General Department for Human Rights, in cooperation with the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions of Dubai Police.

Brigadier General Abdul Rahman Khalifa Al Shaer, deputy director of the General Department for Human Rights, said the initiative is part of their “societal role and keenness to promote the values of tolerance and love, and to make the children and their mothers happy this Eid Al Adha.”

Lieutenant Colonel Aziza Ali Abdul Aziz, acting director of the Women’s Prison Department, added that Dubai Police provide “a positive and comfortable atmosphere for the children of the inmates by providing them with basic necessities, including adequate food and drink, as well as periodic medical examinations. There is also education such as learning the basics of reading and writing. We launch several initiatives that bring joy and happiness.”

