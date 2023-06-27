Eid Al Adha in UAE: Biryani, BBQ rush as residents order festive lunch weeks in advance

Restaurant managers say bulk orders are common as families get together for the festival of sacrifice

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Food orders for home deliveries more than double during Eid Al Adha as residents host get-togethers with extended families and friends during the festival.

Restaurateurs in Dubai and Sharjah claim that inquiries for bulk orders and catering services from Asian and Arab families begin to start two weeks prior to the Festival of Sacrifice.

The UAE residents will mark the Day of Arafat on Tuesday and three-day Eid Al Adha celebrations will begin on Wednesday. In total, people will have a six-day break, the longest this year.

Kamal Khabbaz, marketing manager at Mado, a Turkish restaurant, said people love to order varieties of meals and share them with their loved ones during the festival.

Kamal Khabbaz.

“During Eid, meat dishes are the most ordered during this period when the families gather as they like to have the ‘Turkish Feast’. Our signature mixed family grill is something that the whole family can enjoy. We also have a special demand for the Kuzu Incik (Lamb Shank), and Kuzu Omuz (lamb shoulder),” he said.

“Usually,” he said, “people who would like to have their Eid meal catered to them will put in an order a few weeks ahead of time,” he added.

Special biryanis for Eid

Shankar JS, regional general manager, UAE, Calicut Paragon, said they receive bulk orders of around 500 to 600 biryanis from families for gatherings during Eid.

“Paragon is popular for its biryanis and seafood. During Eid Al Adha, we prepare eight special varieties of biryanis such as Thalassery chicken biryani, super special mutton biryani, butter chicken biryani etc. only for the festival,” said JS.

Shankar JS

The Kerala restaurant was recently named the 11th “most legendary restaurant in the world” by Taste Atlas, a Croatia-based online guide for local food and traditional restaurants.

BBQ for Emiratis

Talha Sohail, managing director, Al Nawab Restaurants, said they start receiving inquiries usually two weeks before Eid and orders and booking confirmations usually begin a few days ahead of the festival.

Talha Sohail.

“We have already received around six bookings to provide catering services for Eid Al Adha. We get orders for both live barbeque and bulk food to be delivered at home from residents who plan get-togethers with extended families and friends,” said Sohail, who mainly serves Pakistani cuisines.

As compared to a regular day, according to Sohail, home delivery orders more than double during Eid.

“Our barbeque is most popular during Eid, especially mutton kabab and fish tikka. In biryani, chicken is the most popular delicacy” he said, adding that most of the orders are placed by Pakistani, Indian, Emirati and Omani customers.

“Among Emiratis, biryani and barbeque are quite popular with little spice,” he added.

