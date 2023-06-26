Eid Al Adha in UAE: Health experts urge residents to eat mindfully

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 5:41 PM

As the UAE gears up for Eid Al Adha celebrations, doctors are urging residents to be mindful of their food intake, especially during the festive season.

Celebrating Eid while practising mindful eating can enhance one’s overall experience and help develop a deeper connection with the food one consumes.

They suggest opting for smaller servings and refraining from consuming foods high in sugar and fat.

Moreover, they recommend including fruits and vegetables in meals and maintaining adequate hydration by drinking ample water.

Clinical Dietitian and Nutritionist, Mahboobeh Hassanzadeh Gerashi, Canadian Specialist Hospital, Dubai says, “During Eid, it's easy to get carried away with all the delicious food. However, it's important to be mindful of what you're eating."

"Choose healthy options: Try to choose foods that are nutrient-dense and lower in calories. For example, choose grilled meats instead of fried ones, and choose fresh fruits and vegetables over sugary desserts. Eating slowly allows your brain to register when you're full, which can help prevent overeating. Take the time to savour each bite and enjoy the flavours. Pay attention to the flavours and textures of your food. This can help you feel more satisfied and prevent mindless eating.”

Experts say while it may be acceptable to indulge in one's favourite foods one in a while, but one must try to practice portion control. “Use a smaller plate and aim to fill half of it with vegetables and fruits,” says Gerashi.

Lama Tabasha, Clinical Dietician, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi says, “With the heat waves during summer, most people are at a high risk of dehydration. Ensuring to maintain a good level of hydration is crucial during summer. Thirst is the first signal of dehydration. Other signs of dehydration include dark urine colour, dry lips and dry skin. Stay hydrated, and don’t wait for dehydration signs to appear to indicate your body needs fluids.”

Doctors underline that especially after ending the fast, people should try to cut down on carbonated beverages and juices that are loaded with sugar. “Fresh coconut water with no added sugar can also be considered a healthy refreshing option. Sparkling sugar-free water with some mint or lemon slices can be taken as a healthy alternative to carbonated beverages,” adds Tabasha.

Watch out for symptoms related to heatstroke

Explaining the impact of heatstroke which is a serious heat-related condition that requires immediate medical attention, Dr Mustafa Saif, Internal Medicine (Specialist), Aster Hospital, Mankhool says, “It occurs when the body's temperature regulation system fails, resulting in overheating. Look out for signs such as a high body temperature (above 100.4°F or 38°C), hot and dry skin, rapid breathing, confusion, seizures, or loss of consciousness. If someone displays these symptoms, call for emergency help right away.”

Healthcare professionals also urge the public to stay updated on weather forecasts and heed heatwave alerts or extreme heat warnings issued by local authorities to plan activities and take necessary precautions.

“When participating in outdoor activities, schedule them during cooler hours like early morning or late evening. Take regular breaks, pace yourself, and listen to your body. Sports drinks with electrolytes can help replenish fluids and minerals lost through sweating. Ensure indoor spaces are properly cooled in areas with extreme heat. Maintain air conditioning systems, use curtains or blinds to block sunlight, and seek shelter in public places with air conditioning, if necessary,” he adds.

