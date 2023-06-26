Eid Al Adha in UAE: 90% discount, 3-day fireworks, chance to win an Audi and more on offer for residents

An exciting line-up of family-friendly activities are on offer for residents this long weekend

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 26 Jun 2023, 3:39 PM

Abu Dhabi will be celebrating Eid Al Adha with dazzling fireworks from six different locations in the emirate and across three days on Yas Island. During the holidays, the exciting line-up of family-friendly activities and events include music concerts, massive discounts in shopping malls, tempting offers at theme parks, cultural performances and more.

Here is an entire list of 10 major things happening in the emirate of Abu Dhabi to make this year’s Eid extra special.

Incredible shopping experiences

Malls across Abu Dhabi are offering tempting discounts this shopping season. Until Tuesday, Al Wahda Mall, Mushrif Mall, Mazyad Mall, Barari Outlet Mall, Forsan Central Mall, among others, are offering up to 90 per cent off on hundreds of products. The deals come as part of the 2023 Abu Dhabi Summer Shopping Season from Abu Dhabi Retail, the retail arm of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. Additionally, there are special discounts running till July 2.

Breathtaking firework displays

A fireworks extravaganza will light up the skies of the emirate of Abu Dhabi from the capital city to Al Ain and Al Dhafra. For those on the mainland, there is no better place to watch the fireworks than by the beautiful shores of Abu Dhabi Corniche (Wednesday, 9pm).

On the same day and time, glittering spectacles of colour will light up the city skylines of Al Dhafra, at the iconic Al Mugheirah Bay and Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. Yas Bay will ring in the festivities with three days of fireworks from Wednesday till Friday (9pm). Also, catch a burst of colour in the night sky at Marsana on Hudayriyat Island on Thursday (9pm).

Enjoy timeless hits from top artists

There will be back-to-back music concerts in the city and Al Ain during the holidays by singers known for their soulful voices. On Thursday, Syrian artist Assala Nasri, renowned for her captivating performances, will perform at the Al Ain Convention Center in Al Ain (7pm to 11pm). Tickets can be booked through Platinumlist.net.

On Friday, Rabeh Sager, the legendary Saudi Arabian singer, will headline the celebrations at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island (8pm to 11pm). Tickets can be booked through the official website of Etihad Arena or Platinumlist.net.

Celebrate at Qasr Al Hosn with family

From Wednesday till Friday, visit Qasr Al Hosn to witness and be part of a variety of activities, from cultural events to fun performances. From enjoying traditional Emirati performances, henna corners and workshops, to activities at the Abu Dhabi’s Children Library, there is something for the entire family to engage in during this Eid break. Celebrations will also include Eidya giveaways.

Drive home an Audi E-Tron GT, win more

Experience the thrill of winning an Audi E-Tron GT at Yas Mall. In the promotion running till July 1, those who spend Dh300 or more at the mall stand a chance to drive away in this spectacular all-electric vehicle. The mall is also giving away the latest Apple products, or Dh1,000 Aldar gift cards, to 10 lucky winners every day. Individuals need to scan the QR code found throughout the mall and upload their shopping bill receipts to stand a chance of winning.

Meet penguins, special shows at zoo

During the Eid holidays, Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors with the traditional Emirati ‘Ayala’ dance, and rolls out an exciting line-up including a special bird show, meeting penguins and giraffes, watching the feeding of gorillas, chimpanzees, crocodiles, and lions. Then there are the usual attractions like ‘Keeper Talks’, where animal carers share their experiences, as well as ‘Wings of the Sahara’ shows, which involve storytelling and a close-up encounter of several wild birds, among others.

Catch Shaabiat Al Cartoon show live

During the first three days of Eid, enjoy a special stage show by Shaabiat Al Cartoon, an animated Emirati cartoon series, at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall. Children will get to meet their favourite cartoon characters during performances at 5:30pm, 7:45pm and 9:00pm. Till July 12, the mall has a shop and win contest, where those who make purchases worth Dh200 from any store or Dh 400 at Carrefour stand a chance to enter the draw for an all-new Volkswagen Teramont. Stores are offering discounts up to 70 per cent, and gift vouchers, too.

Enjoy 50% off on all sports bookings

Make the most of your Eid break by playing sports with your family and friends in a cool air-conditioned venue of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Use the discount code EID50, valid throughout the holidays, to enjoy a 50 per cent discount on all bookings at the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer 2023.

Enjoy a variety of sports from football to basketball, badminton, padel tennis, as well as the fully equipped Technogym cardio and functional workout centre. The offer is valid until Friday.

Bag gift cards worth Dh5,000

Until July 3, individuals who spend a total of Dh500 at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, get a chance to play and win big at the claw machine located at Central Kitchens on Level 3. Any number of receipts totalling Dh500 will grant individuals the chance to bag gift cards ranging from Dh100 to Dh5,000.

Other activities on offer include a chocolate and candy factory themed play zone for children, a gaming zone, life-sized board games, and more.

Yas’ family-friendly packages

From Tuesday, June 27, till July 2, Yas Island is gearing up for a grand celebration featuring three days of back-to-back fireworks, and activities across the destination, including an all-inclusive entertainment package with the ‘Stay and Play’ and ‘Kids Go Free’ offers, providing visitors with access to theme parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, destinations feature entertainment like arabic DJs, Ayalla and ‘Tanoura’ dance performances, magic, face painters and henna artists.

