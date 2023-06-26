Eid Al Adha 2023 in UAE: Police urge parents to protect children from illegal fireworks

The film marks the first time that the interior of the airport's new Midfield Terminal will be seen by the public, when it releases in cinemas on July 13
The Abu Dhabi Police has called on parents in the UAE to protect their children from dangerous fireworks this Eid Al Adha.
The authority urged parents to tighten control over children who purchase fireworks from certain social media sites that try to exploit children and teenagers by providing them at low prices.
Police further cautioned residents about the gases that illegal fireworks can emit, releasing harmful substances that affect the respiratory system of the user, and causing various deformities that can lead to temporary or permanent harm. They also damage the environment, the authority added, and can even cause fires.
Parents are urged to follow awareness guidelines and report parties that promote materials that harm residents, and have advised them to exercise control over their children.
If residents see sellers distributing illegal fireworks, or have any information aboit them, authorities urge them to come forward and call either emergency services via the number 999, or the security service which deals with reports or complaints confidentially on the toll-free number 8002626.
