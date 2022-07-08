Eid Al Adha 2022: Haven’t made any outdoor celebration plans yet? Go island hopping in Abu Dhabi

From pristine beaches to thrilling water sports and theme parks, there's something for all age groups to enjoy

Published: Fri 8 Jul 2022

For residents who haven’t yet made any plans on how to spend the four-day-long Eid Al Adha holidays, there are several islands in Abu Dhabi offering exciting times for friends and family.

Abu Dhabi’s islands provide a range of jaw-dropping sights and unforgettable experiences, from pristine beaches and thrilling water sports to amazing theme parks and vibrant shopping spots, from thought-provoking and immersive cultural experiences to refreshing and rejuvenating escapes, there is something for all age groups.

Here is a list of islands in Abu Dhabi to explore and capture some lasting memories with your loved ones.

Yas Island

A short drive from downtown Abu Dhabi, Yas Island is the ultimate entertainment hub and family-fun destination. It offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, superb shopping and dining, exciting water and motor sports, and spectacular family events all within the 25 sq km island.

Top sights: Witness a dazzling display of fireworks at Yas Bay on the first three days of Eid Al Adha at 9pm.

Top experiences: Soar upwards with your family at CLYMB Abu Dhabi’s indoor skydiving flight chamber, feed your need for speed at Yas Marina Circuit, ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, make a mighty splash at Yas Waterworld, or meet your favourite DC superheroes at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Top stays: W Abu Dhabi Yas Island offers a luxurious escape with your friends or WB Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel, provides a whimsical family adventure.

Saadiyat Island

From exploring a vibrant and inspiring cultural scene to unwinding at white sandy beaches and exquisite golf courses, there’s plenty to see and do at Saadiyat Island.

Top sights: Gaze at azure waters and witness stunning sunsets from the comfort of your beach lounge chair at Kai Beach or take a cooling dip in the pool at Saadiyat Beach Club.

Top experiences: Discover more than 600 art masterpieces at the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi and spark your curiosity at the teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi activation, a preview of the immersive, inspirational multi-sensory art experience that is due to completed by 2024; or tee off at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, designed by the legendary golfer Gary Player.

Top stays: The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort with Mediterranean-inspired architecture or beachfront duplex villa at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort for a family getaway.

Jubail Island

If you are looking to venture out of the city limits to refresh your body, mind and soul with a walk in nature, then Jubail Island is the place to be. Nestled between Saadiyat Island and Yas Island, Jubail Island is an awe-inspiring haven that spans across 5,000 hectares of mangrove forests and coastal estuaries with more than 30 km of waterfront.

Top sights: The serene Jubail Mangrove Park is an ecological sanctuary that is home to a diverse range of bird and marine species, offering incredible photo opportunities.

Top experiences: Embark on a sunset kayaking or night glow kayaking experience at Jubail Mangrove Park, where you can witness the mangroves up close while paddling through soothing waters – the ultimate restorative experience.

Top stay: Pura Eco Retreat guarantees complete serenity, surrounded by incredible natural beauty and unique wildlife.

Al Maryah Island

If fine dining and shopping sprees are on your mind, head to Al Maryah Island, one of Abu Dhabi’s most exclusive spots for sensational culinary and retail experiences.

Top sights: Take a sunset stroll along Al Maryah’s waterfront promenade while soaking up the stunning views of Abu Dhabi’s skyline.

Top experiences: At The Galleria Al Maryah Island mall, shop at top brands including Chanel, Cartier, Dior and Prada, and keep your children occupied in a fully immersive play-based learning experience at the National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, or enjoy a scrumptious dinner at award-winning restaurants such as Zuma Abu Dhabi, Nusr-Et Steakhouse Abu Dhabi and COYA Abu Dhabi.

Top stays: Rosewood Abu Dhabi or Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi boast exceptional service and outstanding views of the city.

Hudayriyat Island

Discover a tranquil location where stars meet the sea and sand at Hudayriyat Island. Surrounded by a tranquil beach, the island is a mesmerising luxury destination. You can unwind on the soft sand, cool off in the turquoise sea, indulge at one of the many restaurants or food trucks, soak up the historical and cultural attractions on the Heritage Trail and spend the night in a luxury tent.

Top sights: Enjoy picturesque sunsets and seaside views from the pier at Marsana Hudayriyat.

Top experiences: Thrill-seekers of all ages will be in their element at Circuit X with its splash park, skating park, BMX cycling track, climbing wall, and obstacle course.

Top stays: Enjoy a glamping getaway at the Bab Al Nojoum camping destination, where you can choose from luxurious eco-friendly tents or camper vans.

