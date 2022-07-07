Eid Al Adha 2022: How to celebrate safely during peak summer, avoid heat exhaustion

Polina says she wants to explore more about her ancestors “who would be from Spain or Tunisia”
UAE residents are looking forward and are all set to celebrate Eid Al Adha with family and friends during the four-day long holiday.
However, healthcare practitioners in the country have urged residents to be cautious while enjoying the festivities and remain indoors, considering the rise in the temperature.
“While there is a tendency to spend time outdoors during the holidays, make sure it is not during peak heat hours," said Dr Lemia Elfatih Abdalla Salim, specialist - emergency medicine, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi.
As Eid Al Adha this year is being celebrated in peak summer, “It is advised that residents take note of the summer and plan their outdoor activities accordingly. It is advisable that we avoid any outdoor activities from 11am to 4pm in the evening,” said Dr Hiba Eljaily Elhussain Dafa Alla, general practitioner, emergency medicine, Aster Hospital Cedars, Jabel Ali.
Several hospitals have recorded people falling ill due to rising temperatures.
“We have been seeing cases of heat exhaustion since the rise in temperature after the onset of summer, and the major patients are people who work outdoors,” said Dr Elfatih.
“However, the number of serious cases of heat strokes has been reduced significantly due to mid-day break.”
Dr Eljaily said that cases of heat strokes were also reported at Aster Hospitals. “We are witnessing cases, especially those who work outdoor, reporting to the emergency department of the hospital hit by a heat stroke.” She also praised the government’s initiatives of providing rest during peak times.
Medicos say that heat stroke can be deadly, and one must be wary of walking or working under the burning sun during the summer. "During a heat stroke, the body's temperature rises rapidly and does not cool down. It is a medical emergency and can affect any person irrespective of age and gender," said Dr Eljaily.
Doctors say sweating is a mechanism that helps the body to cool down when the temperature rises. However, in the case of heat strokes, sweating does not help in cooling down the body. The temperatures rise beyond the capacity of sweating to cool the body down.
Doctors say that there are four types of illnesses related to heat exposure.
“People suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke require immediate medical attention. This is very important to avoid serious complications. The patient's body temperature is brought down at the hospital through cold water sponging and administering intravenous electrolytes,” said Dr Eljaily.
Symptoms of heat stroke
ALSO READ:
“These cases are treated in the hospital regularly. On the other hand, cases of severe heat strokes present with symptoms of heart pain, acute kidney failure, etc.,” said Dr Elfatih.
“Prevention is the best approach to avoiding heat-related illness. Do not wear tight clothing; instead, wear loose-fitting and light-coloured clothes. Avoid activities directly under sunlight, especially at noon. Protect yourself by wearing sunscreen and sunglasses,” said Dr Eljaily.
If the symptoms persist for over 30 mins, “It is likely that they are experiencing heat exhaustion,” said Dr Eljaily. In that case, “the person should be rushed to a hospital as it demands emergency medical attention.”
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
Polina says she wants to explore more about her ancestors “who would be from Spain or Tunisia”
Ancestry testing can go back from five to 100 generations and even more
Integrated and comprehensive system that achieves the highest levels of health security for society
A surge of cases has been detected since early May outside of the West and Central African countries
They say that these people might require long-term rehabilitation or care
Cancer surgeon with over 29 years of experience, Dr Kinner Shah sheds light on the easy yet difficult steps we can take to preserve our health and wellbeing
Ameena committed to her new treatment, toured Expo 2020 Dubai and visited all the pavilions
TTP is a rare disorder of blood coagulation system that usually affects 4-6 persons per 1,000,000