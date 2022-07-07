Eid Al Adha 2022: Fireworks, gaming festival, staycations planned for Abu Dhabi

Key cultural sites across Al Ain will also be hosting community events

By Wam Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 9:56 PM

Abu Dhabi has come up an exciting line-up of festive experiences this Eid Al Adha, offering residents and visitors a weekend packed with unmissable events, from immersive cultural experiences to stunning fireworks, a family-fun gaming festival and unmissable ‘staycation’ offers.

Spectacular fireworks will light up the skies of Abu Dhabi Corniche, Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and Zayed City in Al Dhafra on the first day of Eid Al Adha at 9pm. In addition, Yas Bay will showcase a vibrant fireworks display on the first three days of Eid at 9pm daily. Visitors can take in the views from the terraces of Yas Bay Waterfront and Yas Mall, making the most of the Eid weekend by participating in some of the retail and culinary deals on offer.

Straddling the Eid weekend, the 11-day Yas Gaming Festival will entertain families and youth with the latest video games and gaming tournaments. Starting on July 7, visitors will be able to enjoy PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox action, take on legendary games in the retro arcade section, or go head-to-head with friends in life-size racing simulators.

The programme will also feature daily stage games and activations, including Mario Kart and Super Smash Bros, daily prize quests and Cosplay competitions.

Key cultural sites across Al Ain will be also hosting community events steeped in Emirati culture this Eid Al Adha. Families are invited to celebrate the festive occasion at Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Palace Museum, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Al Ain Oasis, where they will receive treats and gifts for children.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa, in collaboration with the Creative Space Studio, will host an Eid Studio event for families and friends to capture their picture-perfect moments. With the spirit of the historic house inspiring the cultural setting, the two dedicated studio spaces will be open from 5pm to 10pm on 9-10 July.

