Eid Al Adha 2022: Top spots to celebrate the festive occasion in the UAE

Here are some top places to celebrate the long festive break in the UAE

By CT Desk Published: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 6:52 PM Last updated: Wed 6 Jul 2022, 10:15 PM

Dazzling fireworks and cultural performances

Dubai Festival City Mall is celebrating Eid Al Adha with spectacular fireworks, traditional performances, and more from July 9 till July 13. The dazzling fireworks display will take place on Sunday, July 10 at 8pm. Beatboxing harmonica player, Moses Concas, will perform at the venue multiple times during the Eid weekend. A Lebanese dance group will put on cultural 15-minute performances at 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm, and 8:15pm from July 9 till July 11. All these events and a lot more will make for a memorable Eid Al Adha for visitors at the mall.

Waterfront Market

Dubai’s fresh food market, the Waterfront Market is inviting visitors to celebrate Eid Al Adha with a range of fun activities from Saturday, July 9 till Monday, July 11. The market will feature indoor and outdoor entertainments including a fire show, mime show series, and traditional ayala dance performances.

Street Food Festival

The Burjuman Mall Street Food Festival has been extended until July 17 as part of Eid Al Adha celebrations in the UAE. The festival features street vibes from Southeast Asia, live music (from 6-9pm on weekends), fun activities for the whole family and delicious street food feast with delectables from across the world. For Eid, special roaming dance performances will also take place on the weekend at 6pm, 8pm, and 9pm.

Try a Vietnamese Egg Coffee

Award-winning Vietnamese cuisine restaurant, Vietnamese Foodies is brewing up the Legendary Vietnamese Egg Coffee for the first time ever this Eid Al Adha. The drink is both coffee and dessert and is available for Dh10 with any regular menu order. The delicacy will be available at the eatery’s Nakheel Mall and Burj Vista locations from July 9-12.

Shop in style

Head to The Outlet Village to try trendy fashion from your favourite brands, from high-end fashion labels like Dolce and Gabbana and Hugo Boss, to sports attires and more at affordable prices. The Tuscan-style mall also features a violinist performing from July 9 to 11, an Ayala band on July 10 and a special visit from Modesh and Dana on July 15 at 5:30pm, 6:30pm, 7:30pm, and 9pm.

Staycation deal

Cash in on a last minute, cost-effective family friendly staycation deal at Park Regis Kris Kin. The venue is offering a flat 33 per cent discount on the best available rates along with hotel credits equal to the room rate per night that can be used on inhouse facilities (except Club 7 and Room Service). The hotel features a rooftop swimming pool with views of Dubai skyline, a luxe multi cuisine dinner, and for those wanting to step out for a city tour, the hotel offers a shuttle to La Mer Beach and Dubai Mall for free. Discounts can be applied on stay dates between July 8 and July 17.

Dance the night away with Baby Shark

Little ones, head to the Theatre at Mall of the Emirates to dance the night away with the iconic Baby Shark and Friends. With daily shows taking place from July 7 to 17, visitors can also take park in games and activities based on the beloved musical family. Ticket prices start from Dh150. For more information, visit mydss.ae.

Local festivities and dining

Bluewaters in Dubai has injected a dose of local culture and festivities into its contemporary offerings on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. Visitors can scope out original dining concepts reflective of Dubai’s culinary landscape, tune into the authentic Al Harbia band playing folk tunes on July 9 at The Wharf, and on July 10, little ones can meet their favourite characters Modesh and Dana.

Head to RAK

This Eid weekend, head to Ras Al Khaimah’s Hampton by Hilton, Marjan Island for a much-needed staycation during the summer season. The venue is offering guests exciting discounts including up to 20 per cent off across room rates, dining venues, and wellness facilities. Visitors can also avail free tickets and up to 30 per cent off on RAK attractions such as Jais Sledder, Jais Zipline, Jais Skytour, and 1484. The offer applies to all stays with a duration of three nights or more in any room type at the hotel.

Eid Al Adha brunch

Indulge in an extravagant brunch this Eid Al Adha at The Meydan Hotel. Brunch at the fine dining venue features great food, gorgeous views, and a live DJ and more for guests vising the luxurious hotel during the long Eid weekend. The menu comprises Arabic, Middle Eastern, European and Asian cuisines. Pair the food with refreshing beverages including soft drinks, fresh juices and more to beat the heat. Dh299 per person inclusive of water, soft drinks and house bevs; Dh199 per person inclusive of water and soft drinks.

Extravagant performances

This Eid, The Theater at Fairmont Hotel, SSR is hosting an experiential masterpiece featuring visual and culinary treats paired with unparalleled entertainment. Classics like Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Greatest Showman will be brought to life by talented performers. Acrobats will put an incredible display of flexibility and agility, making the crowds come back for more. July 10, from 10pm onwards. Dh500 per person minimum spend.

Emirati experience

Be a part of a complete Emirati Eid Al Adha experience at Souk Madinat Jumeirah from July 9-11. Transformed into a traditional Arabian bazaar, the venue features AN Oud player and percussionist as well as cultural displays of carpet weaving, falconry, calligraphy and fisher netting. Visitors can also settle in for a delicious meal at any one of Souk Madinat’s popular eateries.

Jaffer Bhai’s Biryani

No Eid is complete without Biryani and Jaffer Bhai’s is among the top spots to get that special Eid offering. Popularly dubbed as the ‘King of Bombay Biryani’, Jaffer Bhai’s offers a platter of Bombay-style Biryani as well as Mughlai and Indo-Chinese cuisine. On the special occasion, you can order a Special Zaffrani Eid Biryani, available from July 8-11 through pre-orders. Dh195 per kilo for Chicken Biryani; Dh215 per kilo for Mutton Biryani.